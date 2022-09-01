Bypass bridge in Roseburg to finish construction Friday

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bridge over the South Umpqua River intended to provide a detour for a soon-to-be replaced bridge is on schedule to open Friday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT says Melrose Road at the South Umpqua River in Roseburg is on schedule to reopen in the morning of Friday, September 2 as contractors finish work on a temporary bypass bridge next to the Conn Ford Bridge. According to ODOT, the bypass bridge will handle Melrose Road traffic over the river for about two years while the Conn Ford Bridge is deconstructed and replaced.
ODOT says the bypass bridge will have two lanes for vehicles, as well as narrow shoulders for pedestrians and bicyclists. Drivers are advised to watch out for sharp turns at both ends of the bridge, and ODOT suggests slowing down and using caution when approaching and crossing the bridge. ODOT adds that a traffic signal will be used at the east end of the bridge, and that it will usually be green for Melrose Road traffic.