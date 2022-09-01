 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone
pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ

Bypass bridge in Roseburg to finish construction Friday

Conn Ford Bridge

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bridge over the South Umpqua River intended to provide a detour for a soon-to-be replaced bridge is on schedule to open Friday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

ODOT says Melrose Road at the South Umpqua River in Roseburg is on schedule to reopen in the morning of Friday, September 2 as contractors finish work on a temporary bypass bridge next to the Conn Ford Bridge. According to ODOT, the bypass bridge will handle Melrose Road traffic over the river for about two years while the Conn Ford Bridge is deconstructed and replaced.

ODOT says the bypass bridge will have two lanes for vehicles, as well as narrow shoulders for pedestrians and bicyclists. Drivers are advised to watch out for sharp turns at both ends of the bridge, and ODOT suggests slowing down and using caution when approaching and crossing the bridge. ODOT adds that a traffic signal will be used at the east end of the bridge, and that it will usually be green for Melrose Road traffic.

