Bystander helps woman out of window to escape apartment fire

EUGENE, Ore. – An apartment complex in the Bethel neighborhood is seriously damaged after a fire early Tuesday morning.
"This guy was telling me, 'just jump!' And so finally I felt that heat so bad I just went ahead on jumped on him," said Louanna Shaw, a resident who was on the second floor of the building.
Eugene Springfield Fire reportedly arrived at a house fire at 294 Bethel Dr. just after 7:15 a.m. on August 2.
Shaw says the only way out of the building was the front door -- which was covered in flames -- or the window.
"Immediately, I feel the heat of the fire. It was on my left shoulder and my back and I'm like, I've got to get out of here," Shaw said."
Fortunately for Shaw, Rob Rogers who, works next door at Commerical Dehydrator Systems, had just started his shift and he sprang into action.
"We heard some loud screaming and we heard people screaming to 'get water, get water, there's a fire!' We came out to our walkway right here and we noticed black smoke that was coming up over our building, and we noticed it was the building directly next door to us," Rogers said.
Rogers said he told his co-worker to grab a ladder from their warehouse. They propped it up between a fence and the building, and Shaw slid down to the ground. She said she's never met Rogers before, but if he wasn't there, she may not have made it out of the building.
"That means a lot. I get kind of emotional," Rogers said. "I just saw the look of panic in her face and I was even telling her, 'if you have to just fall on me.' If she had to just fall on me I will try my best to break her fall. I'm just glad she got out of there without any serious injury," Rogers said.
Battalion Chief Scott Bishop said one man was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.
"No other injuries to occupants, no injuries to fire service personnel," said Bishop. "The cause is under investigation. We are working jointly with the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office and the Eugene Police Department to do that.
Bishop said there is no timeline on how long the investigation may take because each fire varies on a case-by-case basis.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for some of those who lost belongings in the fire.