Bystanders and Eugene police save man from burning car

EUGENE, Ore. -- Tragedy was averted Monday as Eugene police and local residents acted swiftly to pull an unconscious man from a burning vehicle after a crash, the Eugene Police Department said.
According to EPD, at about 4:30 p.m. on October 17, two of their officers were on the way back to Eugene from a call in Creswell when they saw a car careen off the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Highway 58 and come to rest in the median. The EPD said that other drivers had stopped and were attempting to help the driver, who was unconscious and experiencing a medical incident. Authorities said that the officers stopped and jumped over the median barrier fence to help the man, but the front of the car had caught fire as they approached.
According to police, the driver’s side of the vehicle was pressed against the median dividing fence, all of the doors were locked, and the driver was unconscious and unable to get out of the car under his own power. EPD said the officers used tools to open the doors, but were unable to get the man out of the car. As a passing contracting crew used a water tank on their vehicle to try to put out the fire, officers and bystanders devised a plan to lift the car to extract the unconscious man.
According to EPD, officers and bystanders went to the rear of the car and physically lifted the vehicle enough for other bystanders to pull the man out the driver’s side. Officials said firefighters soon arrived, put out the vehicle, and took the man to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries. Eugene Police Department says that no bystanders or officers were injured in the rescue. EPD also says that without the heroic assistance of passing motorists, the event would have likely ended in tragedy, and thanks bystanders for their lifesaving efforts.