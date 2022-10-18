Bystanders and Eugene police save man from burning car

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday. Most persistent
area of smoke and less than ideal air quality will be to east and
south of Eugene, primarly in the Middle Fork Willamette Valley and
the Oakridge area.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. Improving
air quality is expected Friday night into the weekend, as weather
fronts will bring rain and breezy conditions.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

...COOL AND WET FALL-LIKE WEATHER ARRIVES LATER THIS WEEKEND...

A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week. The
rainy season likely begins in earnest Friday or Saturday as the
first in a series of Pacific frontal systems moves across the
Pacific Northwest. This will bring an end to the extended
unseasonably dry and hot weather.

A strong cold front will push into the region Friday into
Saturday, bringing the first significant widespread rain to the
region since June. Overall expected rainfall amounts will be
adjusted between now and the event, but at this point 0.25 to 0.50
inch of rain is possible for the inland valleys, with 1 to 2
inches possible along the coast and across the higher terrain.
Afternoon high temperatures in the 70s on Thursday will begin to
cool into the 60s on Friday, and then will have a difficult time
getting out of the 50s over the weekend.

With the expected rainfall, roads may become slippery. Also any
clogged drains or gutters could easily overfill. Consider checking
outdoor drains, roof gutters, and other areas with poor drainage
and clearing out the dead leaves and debris.

...CHANGE TO A MUCH MORE ACTIVE PATTERN FRIDAY THROUGH THE
WEEKEND...

A change to a much more unsettled pattern is expected to begin
Friday and continue through the weekend. The first strong frontal
system is forecast to move through the waters Friday afternoon and
evening. This will result in potential wind gusts to 30 kt as the
front approaches. More importantly, wave heights will build to 8
to 12 feet by late Friday night. These heights are several feet
higher than they have been over the past several days.

Strong northwest flow behind the frontal system will maintain
gusty wind, with gale force gusts possible over the outer waters
during the weekend. Seas build to 14 to 17 feet Saturday and
remain around 15 feet through Sunday. Some model guidance suggests
combined wave heights could get close to 20 feet.

Those with plans to venture out over the coastal waters this
weekend should be prepared for significantly higher waves and
possible gale force wind gusts.

Bystanders and Eugene police save man from burning car

Police Lights

EUGENE, Ore. -- Tragedy was averted Monday as Eugene police and local residents acted swiftly to pull an unconscious man from a burning vehicle after a crash, the Eugene Police Department said.

According to EPD, at about 4:30 p.m. on October 17, two of their officers were on the way back to Eugene from a call in Creswell when they saw a car careen off the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Highway 58 and come to rest in the median. The EPD said that other drivers had stopped and were attempting to help the driver, who was unconscious and experiencing a medical incident. Authorities said that the officers stopped and jumped over the median barrier fence to help the man, but the front of the car had caught fire as they approached.

According to police, the driver’s side of the vehicle was pressed against the median dividing fence, all of the doors were locked, and the driver was unconscious and unable to get out of the car under his own power. EPD said the officers used tools to open the doors, but were unable to get the man out of the car. As a passing contracting crew used a water tank on their vehicle to try to put out the fire, officers and bystanders devised a plan to lift the car to extract the unconscious man.

According to EPD, officers and bystanders went to the rear of the car and physically lifted the vehicle enough for other bystanders to pull the man out the driver’s side. Officials said firefighters soon arrived, put out the vehicle, and took the man to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries. Eugene Police Department says that no bystanders or officers were injured in the rescue. EPD also says that without the heroic assistance of passing motorists, the event would have likely ended in tragedy, and thanks bystanders for their lifesaving efforts.

