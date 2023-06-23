CAHOOTS merges with Eugene Springfield Fire

EUGENE, Ore. – The mobile crisis intervention program CAHOOTS is now merging with Eugene Springfield Fire, according to local authorities.
Officials said the decision followed a review last year of the organization’s budget and data. Ultimately, it was determined that the move was best for what the program needs, though local fire officials said it won’t change how CAHOOTS operates.
“Our goal here in the transition from Cahoots to fire does not change Cahoots role in the community, what they're here to do,” Mike Caven, chief of Eugene Springfield Fire. “Really it's about working with them to grow that to the ever-growing demand and need in this space to the community, so what people are used to experiencing, they should not anticipate any changes in the near future.”
Caven said data collection is currently underway around the county at present to make sure that CAHOOTS is readily available when and where they’re needed the most. What’s moving is the contract management and oversight of CAHOOTS work, he said.
“There's a lot of working going on in the space realm for alternative response, behavioral health response for the county, that might inform data collection and how we make sure how or where they're needed the most,” Caven said. “And that we find out there are places for call types for police and or fire that sent to cahoots because the hospital or jail aren't the option that fits best.”
Cavan said that the calls CAHOOTS responds to and how they are dispatched won’t change in the near future, and things will run exactly as they did before.
White Bird Clinic launched CAHOOTS, which stands for Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets, in 1989 to provide response to a variety of mental health-related crises, including substance abuse, conflict resolution, welfare checks, and more, according to White Bird’s website.