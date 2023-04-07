Cal Young Middle School student passes away over spring break; school offer counseling services

EUGENE, Ore -- As students returned to school after spring break, one tragically did not return.
The Sixth grade student went to Cal Young Middle School in Eugene. According to Cal Young Principal Chris Mitchell, students at the school were informed of the child's passing in their first period classes. The school responded by providing mental health resources to students.
Many students ended up using the resources according to school officials, with over 100 attending CARE rooms in the school. CARE rooms allow students to talk with professional therapists from the Oregon Healing Collective. They work with students, either in small teams or individually, to help them through the grieving process.
The school had to bring in additional counselors due to the demand for support as the week wore on. The school would like to remind students that there are people willing to offer support if they ask for it. Many families were called after the therapy sessions to provide communication about the intense need for counseling.
The school sent out links to families with tips, so parents can have a better understanding of how to help their kids who are grieving the loss of their classmate. One of the links was the Dougy Center grief support and services. Among other things, the tips said everyone is different and grief can take several forms. It's important for friends and families to act normal, especially after a death where everything can feel new and strange. It's also critical to really listen to the people and to pay attention to what they are saying so they don't cause harm to themselves. if people are worried a person grieving might cause harm to themselves they are encourage to reach out for help, immediately. Parents and friends can call 1-800-273-8255 to get additional support.
Principal Chris Mitchell also mentioned several rumors have been circulating on social media regarding the circumstances of the student's passing. The schools hopes students avoid sharing any information beyond those of comfort and remembrance.
The school also recognized the importance and prevalence of social media in modern youth. However, they also hope families attend a meeting on Monday April 10, where there will be a presentation regarding “Parenting Tips for Promoting Healthy and Safe Online Experiences” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Participants will learn the TECH parenting model, strategies for choosing age-appropriate media, and ways to set up healthy online boundaries to prevent cyberbullying and other problematic internet behaviors. It will be hosted by Dr. Jennifer Doty, an Associate Professor in the Department of Counseling, Psychology and Human Services at the University of Oregon.