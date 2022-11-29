California drug trafficker arrested in Douglas County sentenced to federal prison

EUGENE, Ore. – A California man that authorities say has multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after being arrested in Douglas County with more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine.
According to court documents, investigators from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team learned in October 2020 that Jose Baldemar Izar, 42, of Lancaster, California, was trafficking drugs from California to Oregon to be distributed in Roseburg. Authorities also said Izar was found to be in contact with several suspected meth dealers in Roseburg, and was known to drive vehicles rented under another name. Officials said that Izar was found in a rented vehicle and stopped on March 17, 2021 while traveling from California to Douglas County. Officials say DINT investigators searched the vehicle and found more than 1,700 grams of meth as well as a small quantity of heroin and materials for packaging drugs.
Authorities said that Izar and a co-conspirator were charged with drug-related crimes including conspiring with another to possess with intent to distribute drugs. Officials said Izar waived indictment and pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge on November 3, 2022. He was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on November 29.