California drug trafficker arrested in Douglas County sentenced to federal prison

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wind gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater
Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 7 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 2 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and
southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 14
ft at 11 to 12 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 10 ft at
12 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 PM PST this afternoon to 7 AM PST
Wednesday. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 AM to 2 PM PST
Wednesday. Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 7 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 2 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and
southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 14
ft at 11 to 12 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 10 ft at
12 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 PM PST this afternoon to 7 AM PST
Wednesday. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 AM to 2 PM PST
Wednesday. Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

California drug trafficker arrested in Douglas County sentenced to federal prison

  • Updated
Justice

EUGENE, Ore. – A California man that authorities say has multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after being arrested in Douglas County with more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, investigators from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team learned in October 2020 that Jose Baldemar Izar, 42, of Lancaster, California, was trafficking drugs from California to Oregon to be distributed in Roseburg. Authorities also said Izar was found to be in contact with several suspected meth dealers in Roseburg, and was known to drive vehicles rented under another name. Officials said that Izar was found in a rented vehicle and stopped on March 17, 2021 while traveling from California to Douglas County. Officials say DINT investigators searched the vehicle and found more than 1,700 grams of meth as well as a small quantity of heroin and materials for packaging drugs.

Authorities said that Izar and a co-conspirator were charged with drug-related crimes including conspiring with another to possess with intent to distribute drugs. Officials said Izar waived indictment and pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge on November 3, 2022. He was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on November 29.

