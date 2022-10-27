California drug traffickers operating in Oregon sentenced to federal prison

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon reported Thursday.
According to court documents, detectives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team began investigating Michael Panoosi, 56, a California-based drug dealer, in December 2019 on suspicion that Panoosi was transporting large quantities of meth from California to Oregon to be sold in Douglas, Lane, Jackson and Josephine Counties. Authorities said Panoosi had multiple prior drug convictions, and would transport several dozen pounds of meth on each trip from California.
Authorities said that on October 11, 2020, Panoosi and an accomplice, Jack Scott Lewis, 36, of Los Angeles, were spotted driving from northern California towards Oregon with another individual that authorities did not name. Authorities said DINT detectives stopped the trio’s vehicle in Douglas County and found 46 pounds of meth and one pound of heroin. Detectives allegedly also found even more meth and three handguns -- two with scratched-out serial numbers -- in Lewis’s backpack, as well as drug packing material and yet another handgun in Panoosi’s backpack.
Authorities said that on October 15, 2020, a federal grand jury in Eugene charged Lewis and Panoosi with possessing with intent to distribute meth and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crime. On March 8, 2022, Panoosi pleaded guilty to possessing with intention to distribute meth and was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in federal prison on June 6. The same day, Lewis pleaded guilty to the same charge and on October 27, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.