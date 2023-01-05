California man sentenced to federal prison for abducting, sexually abusing Oregon child

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Mariposa, California man will spend more than 15 years behind bars after being sentenced on Thursday for abducting and sexually abusing a minor from Oregon that he met online, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
According to authorities, in August 2020 multiple law enforcement agencies began searching for a minor from Oregon whose family had declared her to be missing. Authorities said investigators soon discovered social media messages between the girl and Deven Richard Dearing, now 26, of Mariposa. Court documents say that on August 29, 2020, FBI agents contacted Dearing about these exchanges and the possible whereabouts of the missing girl. Coincidentally, authorities said that on the same day the FBI interviewed Dearing, the missing minor walked into the Merced County Sheriff’s Office in Merced, California, and told police she ran away from home. Authorities said this was found to be a lie crafted by Dearing to hide his role in the minor’s disappearance.
Authorities said the girl was safely returned to Oregon. Afterwards, the FBI said their investigation showed that Dearing had met the minor in June 2020 through a chat website, and continued to chat with her over social media. The FBI said the chats showed Dearing, then 23, engaged in several sexually explicit communications and convinced her to send sexually explicit photos and videos even though he knew the girl was a minor.
According to authorities, on August 20, 2020, Dearing drove more than 600 miles from his house in California to the minor’s home in Oregon. There, he enacted a plan to disable the SIM card in the girl’s phone to foil attempts to track her before taking her to a hotel in Oregon and sexually abusing her, authorities said. Authorities said that Dearing then took the girl to California, where the abuse continued for more than a week before he eventually agreed to drop her off at a police station.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Dearing was indicted on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and receipt of child pornography by a federal grand jury in Eugene on April 15, 2021. On September 15, 2022, Dearing pleaded guilty to the first two charges. He was sentenced to 15 years and 7 months in federal prison as well as lifetime probation post-release on January 5, 2023.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the case was investigated by the FBI’s Eugene Resident Agency and the Corvallis Police Department as well as FBI agencies in California. The office was assisted in its prosecution of Dearing by the Benton County District Attorney’s Office and the Mariposa County District Attorney’s Office.