California to send five strike teams to support Oregon wildfire efforts

SALEM, Ore. – State fire officials said that California fire crews are on the way to help provide additional support to Oregon firefighters currently battling wildfires.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office requested the strike teams on August 14 in light of continual triple-digit temperatures forecasted, extreme levels of fire danger, and forecasts of lightning, according to OSFM officials.
State officials said that five California Office of Emergency Services strike teams will be stationed in the Willamette Valley to assist with ongoing firefighting efforts as well as to respond to any new fires that may break out.
“With several fires burning on the west slope of the Cascades and the fire danger increasing by the hour, our agency has decided to take the proactive step to bring in additional capacity to support the Oregon fire service,” said Mariana Ruiz-Temple, the state of Oregon’s fire marshal. “We are thankful for our strong and storied partnership with CalOES and the California fire service. We work extremely well together and offer each other support when our communities are impacted by wildfire and other disasters.”
The OSFM currently has 11 task forces assigned to the Lookout Fire and Bedrock Fire, both of which are in Lane County, state officials said.