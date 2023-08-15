California to send five strike teams to support Oregon wildfire efforts

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures
of 96 to 105 expected, warmest across the lower terrain of the
Foothills valleys and across the Willamette Valley. A tad cooler
for Wednesday, with highs 95 to 102. Expect continued warm
nights, with temperatures only cooling to the middle 60s to
lower 70s, with warmest in the larger urban cores such as
Portland, Salem and Eugene.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOG IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOKE IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory due to
elevated levels of ozone pollution, or smog. The advisory covers
Eugene-Springfield area. The advisory is in effect until 6 AM
Thursday.

Air quality agencies expect pollution to reach levels that could be
unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, pregnant people,
older adults, and people with heart disease or respiratory
conditions. Health officials recommend that people limit outdoor
activity when pollution levels are high.

The agencies urge residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution. Recommendations include:

- Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling or other
alternative transportation.
- Avoid unnecessary engine idling.
- Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.
- Postpone yard work that uses gas-powered equipment.
- Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs, and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to sunlight,
so pollution levels tend to be highest during afternoons and early
evenings. Air quality monitors may show good air quality in the
morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later in the day.
Check current air quality conditions and advisories on DEQs Air
Quality Index or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on a
smartphone.

-----

In addition, an Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect
through Tuesday afternoon.

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high. Stay
inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If its too hot,
run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler
location. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Use high-efficiency
particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or
portable air purifiers.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

California to send five strike teams to support Oregon wildfire efforts

  • Updated
  • 0
Lookout Wildfire

SALEM, Ore. – State fire officials said that California fire crews are on the way to help provide additional support to Oregon firefighters currently battling wildfires.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office requested the strike teams on August 14 in light of continual triple-digit temperatures forecasted, extreme levels of fire danger, and forecasts of lightning, according to OSFM officials.

State officials said that five California Office of Emergency Services strike teams will be stationed in the Willamette Valley to assist with ongoing firefighting efforts as well as to respond to any new fires that may break out.

“With several fires burning on the west slope of the Cascades and the fire danger increasing by the hour, our agency has decided to take the proactive step to bring in additional capacity to support the Oregon fire service,” said Mariana Ruiz-Temple, the state of Oregon’s fire marshal. “We are thankful for our strong and storied partnership with CalOES and the California fire service. We work extremely well together and offer each other support when our communities are impacted by wildfire and other disasters.”

The OSFM currently has 11 task forces assigned to the Lookout Fire and Bedrock Fire, both of which are in Lane County, state officials said.

