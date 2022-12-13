Camp Creek residents speak out about mail system issues

CAMP CREEK, Ore. -- Residents of the Camp Creek community have been dealing with poor mail service for nearly a month.
Camp Creek residents say the mail service problems began with the retirement of a woman they said was named Lucy who delivered to people on the mail route for years. That was a little more than a month ago, and a replacement still hasn't been hired. Residents on the route want someone hired as soon as possible, as they believe the current workers aren't cutting it.
Danielle Horner, a resident of Camp Creek, said, "they definitely need to get someone who can work efficiently and not make people wait until almost eleven o'clock to get their mail. To actually deliver the mail on time would be great."
There have been lengthy delays with packages, and residents say too often mail is going to the wrong address.
"You know, there's a lot of people out there and they rely on a lot of mail,” Amie Braley said. “Some people don't leave their property, what are they supposed to do? Send their neighbor to go get their mail."
Residents say the Post Office hasn't been entirely transparent with them. They also say that this is nothing new, and that it has been a recurring theme with the Post Office for sometime now.
Amie Braley said, "if they don't have a way to get the mail to you, at least try to reach out to the community and let them know where they can come and get it on the day that it's happening, not days or weeks later."
Residents say the deliveries and delays are one thing, not being informed only makes it worse. The Post Office has not yet commented on the situation.