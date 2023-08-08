Camp Fire Wilani to host fundraiser in support of continued summer camp program

VENETA, Ore. – A local summer camp will hold a fundraiser event this coming Saturday with hopes of making up for a major shortfall in funding.
Camp Fire Wilani will host a fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 12 at Veneta Elementary School with hopes of making up for a $50,000 shortfall in grant funding from the state. The camp’s executive director, Elissa Kobrin, said that for the past two years the state of Oregon has offered the Summer Learning Grant that helped send about 100 kids to the summer camp. Kobrin said they found late in the spring that the grant wasn’t going to be offered this year at all.
“The cost of everything has gone up,” Kobrin said. “The cost of serving food for kids, the cost of hiring staff, the cost of insurance, everything has gone up, and… our prices have not kind of kept pace with that, and that's where the grant really helped us to serve these kids who are not being served.”
Kobrin, who has been at the helm of the summer camp for five years, said that Camp Fire Wilani provides vital services to kids who are at risk, including those who are often homeless, those who are in foster care, and those who have often faced severe neglect and abuse.
“Summer's a very vulnerable time for kids, without the support systems of school,” Kobrin said. “And camps are there to serve those kids who don't have the support systems, and we're just not able to do that, and we're trying to fill empty beds.”
The fundraiser event coming on Saturday will have a variety of items available for purchase, including golf clubs, kayaks, aluminum trailers, propane gas patio heaters and Blueair air purifiers. Attendees can also sponsor an underserved child to go to Camp Fire Wilani for $350 to $370.
More information on Camp Fire Wilani can be found on their Facebook page.