Campaign begins for Lane County Parks levy

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Local officials met Wednesday morning to kick off a campaign to help pass the Lane County Parks levy.
In August, the Lane County Board of Commissioners voted to put the more than $31 million five-year proposed park levy on the November ballot. If passed, the money would improve facilities and update maintenance throughout the 73 parks.
It's something Eugene City Councilor Mike Clark is very passionate about.
"Our county parks are the doorways through which we access Oregon's beauty. I think we owe a debt of gratitude to our parents and our grandparents for leaving us these places that they invested in and worked so hard to create," Clark said.
Campaign co-chair and Lane County Commissioner Pat Farr said the parks have been underfunded for years, which has caused some areas to be unusable and even dangerous.
"The parks have gotten to a point where they're a little bit less usable. I worry about our parks and some of the safety elements of the parks. Some of the paths that used to be easy to walk with kids, and now you stumble on the paths," Farr said.
This levy would increase property taxes for the average taxpayer by about $3.20 per month, or less than $40 per year. It would increase taxes by $0.16 per $1,000 of assessed property value for five years beginning in 2023.
Campaign co-chair and Lane County Commissioner Laurie Trieger said she understands that money is tight with most folks these days.
"This really is, for most, a very affordable way that will allow the county to leverage that collective investment to improve water access and trails, to protect wildlife habitat and restore much of that," Trieger said.
It's something Eugene resident Dawn Hills said she supports.
"It's totally fair; I spend that every year just to walk up here. I pay more because I do this every day," Hills said.
But others said it's just another example of having to find ways to come up with a few more dollars, and some don't have it.
"Yeah, budgets are tight everywhere," said Eugene resident Jim England.
But England said he's noticed the parks do need improvements, one of them being safety and surveillance.
"I hope there will be some more security. I can't go to the east parking lot anymore because my car's windows have been taken out," England said.
The levy will increase staffing and Sheriff's deputy security, which is slotted for $750,000 out of the overall $31,383,953.
Eugene resident Julie Daniel said for the last 50 years she hikes a different park almost every day. Over the years, she also noted that more upkeep needs to be done.
"There's just some very prosaic kinds of things that just haven't been done. Many of Lane County's parks do have a backload of deferred maintenance," Daniel said.
If you'd like to 'Vote Yes!' for Measure 20-335, you must do so before November 8.