Campfires limited on Coos Bay BLM district campgrounds

NORTH BEND, Ore. – Coos Bay Bureau of Land Management district officials said on Friday afternoon that campfires are being limited to certain campgrounds due to warming weather and increasing fire danger.
Campfires are only allowed at Loon Lake, Smith River Falls, and Edson Creek campgrounds starting on July 22, BLM officials said. Portable cooking stoves that use liquified or bottled fuels are allowed at all sites, but any open fires, including the use of charcoal briquettes, are otherwise prohibited.
“Conditions are warm and dry, and we are seeing an increase in wildfire activity on the south coast. By following these restrictions, visitors can help us prevent human caused fires on our public lands,” said Steve Lydick, Coos Bay BLM District Manager.
BLM officials said that other restricted activities include smoking, which is only allowed while in vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water, or at designated areas. Motor vehicle operation, including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, are restricted to improved roads and trails free of flammable vegetation, the BLM said. Fireworks, exploding targets and tracer ammunition are prohibited and chainsaw use is allowed only between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m., BLM officials said.
The BLM said that visitors to BLM-managed lands are required to carry a shovel, axe, and at least a gallon of water or a 2.5-pound fire extinguisher to quickly put out small fires.
Violations of the restrictions may result in a fine up to $1,000 and up to a year in prison, BLM officials said.
