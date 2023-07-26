Campsites, trails closed until October due to Bedrock Fire

LOWELL, Ore. – U.S. Forest Service officials have closed several campgrounds near the area burning in the Bedrock Fire for the safety of the public and firefighters.
The USFS said the Bedrock Campground and Day Use Site, Broken Bowl Campground, Dolly Varden Campground, Puma Campground, Clark Creek Organizational Camp Campground, Little Cowhorn Lookout, Alpine Trailhead, Clark Butte (Lower and Upper) Trailheads, Clark Creek Nature Trailhead, Fall Creek Trailhead (Dolly Varden, Road 1828, and Road 1833), Gold Point Trailhead (Upper and Lower), Jones Trailhead (Upper and Lower), and Little Cowhorn Trailhead. The closure is effective immediately, and is scheduled to go through October 24 unless cancelled, USFS officials said.
As of July 26, the Bedrock Fire is burning 6,161 acres of woodland near the area burned by the Cedar Creek Fire in 2022. Firefighters are currently working to build fireline around it while helicopters and planes drop water. Forest Service officials remind the public that the Willamette National Forest is under strict fire restrictions and a “very high” fire danger rating.