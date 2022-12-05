Cancer research fundraiser raises nearly $200,000 for breast cancer research

EUGENE, Ore. -- A group of men in Lane County have raised nearly $200,000 to help fight breast cancer.
This is the sixth year of the Real Mean Wear Pink campaign in Lane County. The organization says they raised more than $181,000 in October to contribute towards the American Cancer Society’s efforts to combat breast cancer. In addition, the Human Bean also donated more than $26,000 to the campaign from their Coffee for a Cure event in October.
Several prominent community members took part in the fundraising campaign. These include former University of Oregon Duck football player Marcus Mariota, Allan Benavides with the Eugene Emeralds, and Patrick Olsen, with Patrick Olsen Auto Repair. Brian Alfano, the Chief Digital Officer with Oregon Community Credit Union, was the campaign’s top fundraiser according to Real Mean Wear Pink, contributing over $25,000 for cancer research.
According to the American Cancer Society, more than 4,000 people in Oregon will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and nearly 600 will perish from the condition.