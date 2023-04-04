Candidates make their case to be elected to the Eugene School District 4J School Board

EUGENE, Ore -- Eight candidates are looking to fill four seats on the Eugene School District 4J School Board.
The eight candidates were part of a panel hosted by the Rotary Club of Eugene at the Graduate Hotel in Downtown Eugene. A lot has been reported about the drama within the 4J School Board, including issues with one board member and a controversial assignment given by a Churchill High School teacher. Despite the controversy, the candidates presented their case.
Tom Di Liberto and Dr. Michael Bratland are both seeking position one. Jenny Jonak is seeing position five. Like many others, they saw the problems the current board is facing, and didn't like what they saw. Each has different life experience connected to the district.
Di Liberto is a retired middle school teacher who said his experience has helped him see the effects of past schools board's actions first hand. Jonak is a practicing lawyer who said she is a product of the public school system. Dr. Bratland is a registered dentist. Both Jonak and Bratland are 4J parents. Neither Di Liberto, Jonak, or Bratland, have served on the board.
Di Liberto focused on some of the problems facing the district such as staff shortages.
"Finding and retaining qualified staff to fill the many open positions that we have in our district. Rebalancing what I believe is the overuse of standardized testing in our schools," he said.
The only candidate who has previously served on the board is Dr. Gordon Lafer. He is a University of Oregon professor and has served as Senior Policy Advisor for the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Education and Labor. He said he had no plans to seek higher office going into his next term, he is committed to improving the education system. For his next term he said he would like to support mental health and special education for students who need it.
"All of this has to be done in collaboration with other Board members, with district leadership, and with educators in the school. That's the way I've worked and the way I hope to work." Lafer said.
Rick Hamilton is seeking position four, and Grant Johnson position five. Both are two other candidates with a history of public service in law enforcement and in government respectively, going back decades. Hamilton is a retired Senior State Oregon Trooper and a Diversity and Inclusion Consultant. Johnson served in the military for over 20 years and has returned to Eugene after more than 44 years in the civil service. Both feel stronger leadership is needed.
Hamilton said, "I think the board has lost the respect and trust of the community."
Johnson said, "I'd like to see a time when our kids are going to school they feel safe."
Candidates for position seven are Morgan Munroe and Timothy Sean Sutherland. Munroe is a business owner with kids in the district, and she said she secured an endorsement from Mayor Lucy Vinis of Eugene. She also said she is a practical candidate with support from across the political spectrum.
Munroe said, "They know that I lead with integrity that i work with people across the board to get things done."
Sutherland is a frustrated single parent who says he wants the best for his 14-year-old son. He was previously a candidate for Oregon's State District 13 as a member of the Republican Party.
Munroe said she encourages residents to go out in vote in the upcoming elections. She hopes people's voices are heard.