Candlelight vigil held for Spencer Webb

EUGENE, Ore. --- Over a hundred people gathered at the south entrance of Autzen stadium to pay their respects to Spencer Webb.
It was quiet for most of the event, as people reflected among themselves.
About 45 minutes in, many in attendance came up one by one to place their candle at the memorial where Webb's number 18 jersey hung.
The crowd appeared to be made of friends, family, teammates, and other members of the Ducks community.
The event, which lasted for two hours, ended with a balloon release.