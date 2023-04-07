Car chase ends in arrest and multiple charges for Coos Bay man, deputies say

COOS BAY, Ore. – Authorities said a Coos Bay man who gave chase to multiple law enforcement agencies was arrested Friday morning on multiple charges.
Coos County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) officials said Reedsport Police reported a pursuit in progress with a silver Mustang that began in Florence at about 9:30 a.m. on April 7. Reedsport Police reported that they lost sight of the vehicle and a Coos County deputy drove to the north county line to deploy tire deflation devices, deputies said.
CCSO officials said an Oregon State Trooper (OSP) saw the vehicle turn onto Wildwood Road from the south in Hauser a short time later. The trooper did not engage in pursuit but followed the car which then entered Ocean Pines RV Park, deputies said.
When the deputy who responded to the park saw the Mustang attempting to leave, the OSP trooper placed out tire deflation devices at the park entrance, authorities said. Deputies said that the Mustang sped around the obstacle and nearly hit the trooper.
The Mustang’s right front tire struck the device in the road and the driver continued northbound on Wildwood Road, deputies said. Authorities said the chase ended with the car sliding into the brush at the end of Ridling Road, authorities said.
Deputies said the Mustang's driver, Matthew D. Hulen, 23, of Coos Bay, ran from the vehicle across Highway 101 and onto Crannog Lane. Hulen eluded the deputy, who then retrieved K-9 Cena to track Hulen, authorities said.
Perimeter units with OSP, North Bend Police and CCSO arrived while the K-9 tracked Hulen, deputies said. A perimeter unit spotted Hulen running westbound, and an OSP trooper caught and arrested Hulen without incident, authorities said.
Hulen was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted assault, eluding by vehicle, eluding by foot, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and reckless endangering. Hulen remains jailed in Coos County.