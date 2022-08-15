Car crash causes power outage, leaves driver injured

EUGENE, Ore. -- A section of Cal Young Road was closed earlier Monday morning due to a single-vehicle crash.
Crews were called to Oakway Road and Cal Young Road at about 7:15 a.m. on August 15. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole head-on, snapping it at the base. Officials say the driver was heading home, and it is currently unclear why the driver crashed. Officials say they do not think impairment was a contributing factor to the crash.
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A portion of Cal Young Road near the crash was closed for some hours while crews worked on cleaning up the crash and investigating its cause. The damaged power pole has also caused a power outage in the area. Eugene Water and Electric Board reports power came back on at about 11:51 a.m. on August 15.