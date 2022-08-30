 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...


* WHAT...Temperatures 95-100F expected with areas of high heat
risk.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley,
Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Greater
Vancouver Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central
Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Car crash on Highway 42 leaves pedestrian dead

Fatal hit-and-run

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A pedestrian is deceased after being struck by a car Monday night, Oregon State Police said.

According to OSP, they responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at milepost 75 of Highway 42 at about 9:37 p.m. on August 29. Troopers said their investigation showed an eastbound Ford Escape driven by a 23-year-old operator struck Laura Pennington, 59, of Roseburg, who was in the roadway. Police said Pennington suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OSP said the operator of the Ford was uninjured and cooperated fully with authorities at the scene. Highway 42 was closed for about three hours while police investigated the site of the crash.

