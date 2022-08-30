Car crash on Highway 42 leaves pedestrian dead

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A pedestrian is deceased after being struck by a car Monday night, Oregon State Police said.
According to OSP, they responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at milepost 75 of Highway 42 at about 9:37 p.m. on August 29. Troopers said their investigation showed an eastbound Ford Escape driven by a 23-year-old operator struck Laura Pennington, 59, of Roseburg, who was in the roadway. Police said Pennington suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
OSP said the operator of the Ford was uninjured and cooperated fully with authorities at the scene. Highway 42 was closed for about three hours while police investigated the site of the crash.