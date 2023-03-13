Car crash takes life of Yoncalla man

YONCALLA, Ore. -- A man is dead after a car crash near Yoncalla Thursday evening, during which Douglas County deputies said he was not wearing his seat belt.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers heard reports of a single-vehicle crash on Hayhurst Road southwest of Yoncalla at about 6 p.m. on March 9. Deputies said they arrived to find an SUV, which had been traveling northbound, off the road. The DCSO said the driver was identified as John Fred Kowal, 67, of Yoncalla. Medical personnel pronounced Kowal deceased at the scene.
According to the DCSO, Kowal was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. According to the DCSO, evidence at the scene and witness testimony led them to believe that Kowal’s vehicle had entered the path of an oncoming vehicle, and Kowal overcorrected and left the roadway, causing the crash. Deputies said speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the incident.