Car crashes into Cottage Grove chiropractic center

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – Police responded to a vehicle crash in Cottage Grove Wednesday morning that left a car stuck in a chiropractic center.
At about 10:25 a.m. on August 23, a car ran off the road on east Main Street and crashed into the Aspen Chiropractic Center. The crash caused visible, significant damage to the entrance as well as the roof and support beams. Officials at the scene said the damage to the vehicle and building could make extricating the car a tricky endeavor.
No injuries to the driver or anyone who may have been in the building have been confirmed. More details are still coming in; stick with KEZI for more information as it comes to light.