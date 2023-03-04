Car crashes into Lebanon Chamber of Commerce

LEBANON, Ore -- Employees of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce are picking up the pieces after an early morning accident where a car crashed into their building.
According to office manager Mary Garner, the accident happened at 2:20 a.m. on March 1. Garner said Lebanon Police told her they investigating the situation, but the cars were racing each other at the time. As they came around to the chamber of commerce building, the driver of the SUV lost control and smashed into it. Attempts to speak with police about the incident were unsuccessful.
Security video from across the street at Dailey Health Acupuncture captured the whole affair. According to Garner, the video appeared to show the SUV having a dead battery. She said the driver was eventually able to restart car and drove off with the other vehicle.
Cracks are visible on the exterior of the building and boards cover up the windows and doors. The foundation of the building was damaged and so was the interior, Gardner said.
"The whole side of the building is cracked," she said. "He took out one third of the front building, was completely inside and, of course, trashed all the furniture and things in there. And the building is cracked all the way around one corner and all along the front."
The building is currently closed off and the costs of the repairs are still unknown. Garner said an inspector will come by in the next few days to provide more information on the building's condition.
Information regarding the drivers or their cars is still unknown. Other businesses around the area either did not see the incident or were unable to provide additional security camera footage. Garner said it's only a matter of time before the perpetrators are found.
"I don't think it's going to be very easy for someone to hide a gigantic SUV with a ton of damage on it," she said.