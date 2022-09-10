Car total loss after RV fire in Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. - A house is slightly damaged and a car is destroyed after an RV fire in Douglas County late Friday night.
Douglas County Fire officials said around 11:39 p.m. on Friday, they were called to the 3100 block of Follett Street in the Newton Creek area of Roseburg for an RV fire in front of a home.
Crews made an aggressive fire attack while also trying to keep the fire from spreading to the home. Police also arrived to help the property owner out of the house.
While crews were able to stop the fire from causing any major damage to the home, it did sustain some damage to the paint and a broken window.
The owner's sedan, which was parked next to the RV, is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, although investigators suspect it could have started near the RV's refrigerator.