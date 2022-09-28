'Care Solace': A new mental health resource with the Eugene 4J School District

EUGENE, Ore. -- There's a new mental health resource to help students, staff and their families in the Eugene 4J School District.
It's called 'Care Solace.' Its first trial with the district was in March of 2022. Officials with district continued the partnership with the company, due to what they call a demand in service. They're expanding free access to the program throughout the 2022-23 school year.
Angi Meyer, the special projects manager for prevention at the district, said the six-month trial in March was a major success.
"Care Solace is a care companion program, and what that means is that they help a family navigate the mental health care system," she said. "If you receive a hand-off from a counselor, or a school administrator, psychologist or nurse, Care Solace will text you and say 'Hey, welcome, I'm your care companion. I'm here to get you connected with mental health care.'"
There's also a website for 'Care Solace', which can be accessed through the Eugene 4J website.
Meyer said there's something to keep in mind: this is simply a mediation tool between you and a mental health care provider.
"What we've found is that in order to get into these openings, you have to be really consistent and diligent with your communication and calling and calling and calling these wait lists to get in. And that's what they do, they take that part of getting connected with care for you," Meyer said.
The district's goal is to make the process as smooth as possible in connecting district members with the right resources. Meyer said there is still a lot of work to be done.
"We know that our resources are limited here in Eugene, in the state, and the nation. So this, we saw, is a lift off of counseling staff who are trying to constantly get families, historically, into referrals, into counseling. But also, it is a lift off of the parents who are trying to make phone calls on their lunch break, you know, trying to call 10 different providers seeing if they could get their child in for care," she said.
For more information on other options provided by the district for mental health help, you can visit their website.