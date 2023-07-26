Carjacking and robbery suspects arrested following traffic stop after week-long investigation

EUGENE, Ore. – Two robbery and carjacking suspects were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a week-long investigation into a string of incidents dating back to July 13, authorities said.

The Eugene Police Department said that an investigation into a vehicle break-in on July 23 at a local 7-Eleven led to the identification of Edward Leo Gent, 35, who was recently released from prison, and Josie Rose Velasquez, 33, both of Eugene, as suspects. A phone dropped into the car was linked to a robbery committed half an hour earlier, authorities said. Police said that an EPD officer also learned of two additional robberies while investigating a hit-and-run incident on July 24.

Police said a detective obtained a search warrant on the home and vehicle of Gent and Velasquez. Eugene SWAT and EPD’s Special Investigations Unit pulled over Gent and Velasquez at about 2:40 p.m. on July 25 at Fairfield Avenue and Highway 99 and searched their vehicle, EPD said. Gent was armed with a handgun when police pulled him over, police said.

Police said Gent and Velasquez were both arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. Gent was also jailed on weapons charges. Additional charges may be pending as EPD continues their investigation of any ties Gent and Velasquez may have to other robberies, Eugene police officials said.

EPD also confirmed Gent as the suspect in a carjacking that occurred on July 13 at the intersection of East 11th Avenue and Patterson Street.

EPD said while there were at least nine reports of armed robberies since July 13, victims who were walking alone or getting in and out of vehicles were common circumstances that aided the investigation, along with suspect descriptions.

EPD officials said they recommend drivers being watchful for people approaching their vehicle while stopped in areas where thieves may work in teams. Other recommendations include parking in well-lit, highly-visible areas and being vigilant of surroundings, police said.

Police also said they recommend motorists lock doors immediately after getting inside their vehicle and to maintain room between vehicles for an escape route, if needed.