CASA to receive grant to assist in development of housing across Oregon

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Community and Shelter Assistance in Oregon will soon receive a grant of $200,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep developing affordable housing across the state of Oregon, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Wednesday.
CASA says they will use $200,000 in rural development grant dollars from USDA in conjunction with $96,500 it raised to provide assistance to rural communities that are working to develop long-term, affordable housing options. Those communities include Gold Beach, Leaburg, Idleyld, Dexter, Cottage Grove, and Winston, among other towns across Oregon. CASA says they work to ensure long-term viability for housing options by offering technical assistance to housing cooperatives.
"We are grateful for these much-needed resources that will allow us to find long-term solutions to the housing crisis that too many Oregonians -- especially those living in rural areas -- face," said Rose Ojeda, Director of CASA's Manufactured Housing and Cooperative Development Center. "We look forward to working with our local partners to develop programs tailored to their unique needs that create more sustainable, healthy, and just communities."