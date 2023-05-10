Cascadia Mobility reports higher e-scooter usage than originally projected

EUGENE, Ore. – New e-scooters that rolled out around Eugene in late March have proven more popular than originally projected, according to local transportation officials.

Officials with the nonprofit Cascadia Mobility, the company that operates the scooters, said riders have taken more than 20,000 trips on the e-scooters debuted by Cascadia Mobility on March 31, beating original projections by about 50 percent.

Cascadia Mobility officials said that in response to the scooters’ popularity, changes are in the works to ensure they are available where riders use them most and to ensure ample and orderly parking is available. The city will add more scooter parking hubs where riders receive a $1 credit for parking scooter-specific areas, Cascadia Mobility said.

“E-scooter share is fulfilling a previously unmet need here in Eugene”, says Shane Rhodes, a transportation options program manager for the City of Eugene. “There are clearly many people that would like to use shared mobility whose needs were not being met from bicycles. Yet, this immediate demand for e-scooter share seems to have also increased demand for bike share. I think we are reaching a threshold of normalization for shared mobility – more people ride when they see people riding! The first month of our pilot has been incredibly encouraging. At the same time, we have a big opportunity for the system to work better for everyone by improving parking compliance. That means adding more scooter parking hubs.”

Cascadia Mobility also operates the PeaceHealth Rides bike share program, which saw an increase of 15 percent in ridership over this time last year, the company said.