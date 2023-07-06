Catholic Community Services partners with Springfield Grocery Outlet for food drive

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Catholic Community Services of Lane County is partnering with Springfield Grocery Outlet for its annual Independence from Hunger Food Drive, according to CCS officials.
Organizers with CCS said that its Springfield Community Service Center has seen a sharp rise in demand for food, and so for the rest of July, Springfield Grocery Outlet customers who donate $5 at the register will receive $5 off their next purchase of $25 or more. Donors may also leave non-perishable foods in drop-off barrels at CCS service centers, Springfield Grocery Outlet and participating churches, CCS officials said.
“Having hungry neighbors in our community is unacceptable” said Lorri Perreault, Executive Director of Catholic Community Services of Lane County. “Please join us in meeting this increasing demand for food by donating at our food drop-off locations during the month of July or at the Springfield Grocery Outlet store.”
CCS said that U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 10.4 percent nationwide increase in food prices from inflation. Adding to the pinch for families already struggling was the closure of St. Vincent de Paul’s Atkinson Food Room in Eugene, CCS officials said. CCS said that they distributed more than 13,000 boxes of food to Springfield clients in the 2022/23 fiscal year, a sharp increase over the 7,826 boxes distributed the year before.
CCS’s Springfield service center’s inventory is half of what it was a year ago at this time, CCS said.
