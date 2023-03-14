CCSO rescue motorists after two days stranded in snow

MYRTLE POINT – A Coos County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescued a pair of travelers Monday morning whose car had broken down near milepost 33 on Sitkum Lane east of Myrtle Point, the sheriff’s office said.
Coos County Sheriff’s Office officials said they received a report of a stranded motorist at 10:56 a.m. on March 13. The CCSO deputy located a man and woman in their vehicle with their dog. They told the deputy they’d been broken down for two days, according to the sheriff’s office.
Severe weather at the time of the rescue included heavy rainfall and a foot of snow still on the ground, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy provided one of the motorists with a ride to a friend’s home for help in recovering the disabled vehicle and their belongings while the other remained with the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that travelers should drive with caution and be prepared for hazardous winter driving conditions. In particular, secondary roads less frequently traveled may contain unknown hazards, sheriff’s office officials said.