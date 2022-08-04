Cedar Creek Fire burning, moving away from Oakridge

OAKRIDGE, Ore.-- The Cedar Creek Fire that started on Monday is burning nearly 900 acres. Officials say the fire is about 12 miles east of Oakridge as of Thursday afternoon.
Officials said upcoming winds are expected to push the fire east, away from Oakridge.
“Overnight we saw that the fire moved a little bit to the north of where it had started. Our concerns about that have us in the process of evacuating and closing the Waldo Lake wilderness area," said Steve Wiencek from the Willamette National Forest.
Chrissy Hollett, Oakridge Mayor, said it’s a welcome sign to see the fire change directions away from the city, but there is still a lot of work to be done before the fire is contained.
“It is in a really difficult area for firefighters to get to. It is a really steep incline, making it almost impossible for any actual boots on the ground so they are using air operations,” Hollett said.
Hollett said an incident management team is arriving in the evening of August 4 to take over the firefighting efforts.
“Emergency officials share [information] with city officials so that we all have the good information exchange, so that we know what is going on,” Hollett said.
Hollett said the Cedar Creek Fire is not as close to the city as the Kwis fire was last year. She still wants residents to remain vigilant in case anything changes.
“We do not have any evacuations in place. We are starting management teams earlier on. But we still hope the community is thinking about how they can better protect their homes,” Hollett said.
Officials said the fire was sparked Monday after a lightning storm.