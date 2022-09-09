Cedar Creek Fire evacuation level increases to level 2 in High Prairie area

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Extremely hazardous conditions and increased fire activity have prompted an increase in evacuation for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire.
All previously issued evacuation notices remain in effect while the Lane County Sheriff's Office has now issued level 2 (be ready) notices for the areas to the north of Oakridge including High Prairie Road, Brock Road, Bar BL Ranch Road, Nubian Way, Mountain View Road, and Huckleberry Lane. Officials say those in the area must get ready to leave at a moment's notice, and cannot guarantee a further notice to evacuate.
Lane County officials are asking residents to keep cell phones and other devices used to receive emergency alerts charged and nearby. Heavy winds are expected later in the day that will increase danger to the Oakridge area.