Cedar Creek Fire evacuation levels decrease again

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- As cooler temperatures pass through the area and intense efforts to combat the Cedar Creek Fire continue, danger to Oakridge is steadily decreasing. Officials have decreased evacuation levels for Oakridge and the surrounding areas to Level One (Be Ready.)
The High Prairie Area, Westfir-Oakrdige road from Westfir to Robert Road, McFarland Road, and Oakridge north of Laurel Butte Road are now under a Level One evacuation notice. This means that all areas around Oakridge and Westfir are now advised to merely monitor the danger in the area and gather items that may need to be moved in the event of an evacuation.
Authorities are quick to remind residents that the fire is still ongoing, and the evacuation notice can change to a higher intensity at a moment’s notice. They also say that fire crews are still operating in the area. Citizens are asked to drive safely and keep an eye out for road closures.