Cedar Creek Fire expands, officials commit more resources to containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- The Cedar Creek Fire burning near Oakridge is burning 3,234 acres as of Monday morning, but officials say more crews and equipment is on the way to battle the blaze.
Officials said that on Sunday, August 7, the fire was burning most intensely on its northwest and southwest sides. They also said that several aircraft, including four helicopters, used water from Hills Creek Lake to moderate the intensity of the fire. Despite the air support, officials say firefighters were unable to build their fireline as close to the fire as they wanted due to the intensity of the fire. Firefighters had to fall back to forest service roads and build firelines there, according to fire officials.
More heavy equipment is on the way to join fire crews at the forest service roads. Officials say a masticator will help crews mulch vegetation into a more manageable state along the perimeter. They add that aircraft will be available to help scout for containment opportunities and attack the fire.
Officials say that conditions on Monday, August 8, are expected to be beneficial to containment efforts. Temperatures are expected to hit about 80 degrees Fahrenheit with humidity at about 30%. Wind is also expected to be somewhat mild, and showers in the area are expected for Monday and Tuesday, although officials are wary of the possibility of more lightning strikes. To help firefighters focus on the fire, the Waldo Lake Wilderness area is closed and fire restrictions are in place, prohibiting certain activities that can cause a fire.
There are no evacuation orders currently in place for the area. Officials say that air quality in Oakridge and Crescent Lake will be moderate, with some smoke from the fire in the area.