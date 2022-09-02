Cedar Creek Fire grows beyond 9,000 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- One month after the start of the Cedar Creek Fire, fire officials say the blaze has reached nearly 9,200 acres in size as smoke blankets the nearby locale.

The Cedar Creek Fire started on August 1 near Waldo Lake, about 15 miles east of Oakridge officials say. As of 9 a.m. on September 2, it is burning 9,199 acres in a mountainous area that buts up against Waldo Lake's western shore. Fire crews have been fighting the fire, but high temperatures and low humidity throughout August, as well as the difficult terrain of the fire's location, have hampered efforts to contain the fire's spread.

As of September 2, officials say crews are digging firelines, removing underbrush and extinguishing hot spots along the west and south flanks of the fire. On the northeast side, officials are hoping to use natural features like rocky slopes and drainages to stop the fire's growth. A Level One evacuation notice has been issued for campgrounds to the east of Waldo Lake. This level of evacuation notice means those in the area should prepare a strategy to leave as soon as possible and monitor information sources for updates on the fire's movement.

Smoke from the fire is billowing northeast with prevailing winds and lowering air quality in nearby areas such as Oakridge. Officials say that September 2 will see unhealthy levels of smoke in the town throughout the day. Residents are advised to reduce the time they spend outside and avoid heavy outdoor exertion.

Officials say the Cedar Creek Fire was caused by lightning strikes. As of September 2, it is 12% contained.