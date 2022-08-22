Cedar Creek Fire grows past 7,000 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Officials with the United States Forest service say that as of Monday, August 22, the Cedar Creek Fire is burning 7,012 acres about 15 miles east of Oakridge.
The Forest Service says the fire is still 0% contained. They add that the fire was especially active on Sunday, August 21 due to high temperatures and low humidity. Officials say helicopters were dropping water on hot spots for most of the day, and crews were carrying out controlled burns as part of efforts to create fire lines and slow the spread of the fire.
The USFS says that on Monday, crews will continue to use helicopter support to attack hot spots and cause controlled burns. They will also assess a location for a forward camp from which to establish a fire line south of Edith Creek to curtail the fire’s spread. Officials say crews will use local water sources in conjunction with pumps and hoses for suppression efforts in the area. Officials add that fire line construction along Forest Road 1928 and Highway 58 are expected to continue for several days.
Officials say there are no evacuation orders currently in place for the area. The wilderness area to the west and north of Waldo Lake is closed to the public.