Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 11 AM PDT Monday.

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Monday morning.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Cedar Creek Fire grows to 74,420 acres Saturday

  • Updated
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 74,420 acres as of Saturday evening, according to fire officials.

Seven task force teams of firefighters are preparing for direct attack and initial attack from Saturday night into Sunday morning, officials said. They will be strategically placed throughout the fire and surrounding communities with resources from the Oregon State Fire Marshall.

According to fire officials, the winds have shifted and are pushing east, away from Oakridge.

The fire remains east of Kwiskwis Butte Road, south of Forest Road 19, and north of Highway 58, officials said.

Friday's extreme behavior resulted from hot, dry weather with steady east winds which created an environment for explosive fire growth and rapid rates of spread, officials said. Two major columns developed as the wildfire expanded to the west towards the towns of Oakridge, Westfir and the surrounding communities.

For the latest information on the Cedar Creek Fire, CLICK HERE.

