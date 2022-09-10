Cedar Creek Fire grows to 74,420 acres Saturday

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 74,420 acres as of Saturday evening, according to fire officials.
Seven task force teams of firefighters are preparing for direct attack and initial attack from Saturday night into Sunday morning, officials said. They will be strategically placed throughout the fire and surrounding communities with resources from the Oregon State Fire Marshall.
According to fire officials, the winds have shifted and are pushing east, away from Oakridge.
Friday's extreme behavior resulted from hot, dry weather with steady east winds which created an environment for explosive fire growth and rapid rates of spread, officials said. Two major columns developed as the wildfire expanded to the west towards the towns of Oakridge, Westfir and the surrounding communities.
