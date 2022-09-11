 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 11 AM PDT Monday.

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Monday morning.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Cedar Creek Fire grows to more than 85,000 acres, threatening more than 2,200 homes

  • Updated
  • 0

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- The Cedar Creek Fire grew to 85,926 acres Sunday morning. Officials said the fire dropped to 0% containment after the fire breached existing lines.

The fire grew closer to Oakridge after the winds shifted direction, blowing west, towards the community on Friday and Saturday, officials said. As of Sunday morning, the winds have calmed, and the direction has changed again, blowing southeast, away from Oakridge.

Cedar Creek Fire grows to more than 85,000 acres, threatening more than 2,200 homes.

The fire is threatening 2,230 homes and 443 commercial structures, according to fire officials. The Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal has reportedly committed seven taskforces and an incident management team to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in the area.

Nearly 1,000 fire personnel are assigned to fight the fire as of Sunday morning. Those include 53 engines, 19 crews, 62 heavy equipment and 8 helicopters.

For the latest information about the fire, head to the Cedar Creek Fire's Facebook page.

