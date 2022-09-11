Cedar Creek Fire grows to more than 85,000 acres, threatening more than 2,200 homes

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- The Cedar Creek Fire grew to 85,926 acres Sunday morning. Officials said the fire dropped to 0% containment after the fire breached existing lines.
The fire grew closer to Oakridge after the winds shifted direction, blowing west, towards the community on Friday and Saturday, officials said. As of Sunday morning, the winds have calmed, and the direction has changed again, blowing southeast, away from Oakridge.
The fire is threatening 2,230 homes and 443 commercial structures, according to fire officials. The Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal has reportedly committed seven taskforces and an incident management team to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in the area.
Nearly 1,000 fire personnel are assigned to fight the fire as of Sunday morning. Those include 53 engines, 19 crews, 62 heavy equipment and 8 helicopters.
