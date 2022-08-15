Cedar Creek Fire spreads slowly; crews performing controlled burns

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- The Cedar Creek Fire burning near Waldo Lake grew by about 500 acres over the weekend of August 12 through August 14, but the United States Forest service says they are making progress on containing the blaze.
The USFS says the Cedar Creek Fire is currently burning 4,422 acres in an area 15 miles east of Oakridge. It has been burning since August 1 and was caused by a lightning strike, according to officials. Difficult terrain in the area has reportedly hindered response efforts, but officials say relatively low temperatures and high humidity have also slowed the fire’s spread somewhat.
Firefighting officials say they resumed controlled burns on the southwest side of the fire on August 14, using incendiary devices deployed by helicopters and drones. Officials say these controlled burns are meant to encourage the fire to spread towards containment lines in the south. Official reports suggest that the southern containment line is a key part of containment efforts, with heavy equipment and several crews working to solidify a line along the entire southern flank of the fire.