Cedar Creek Fire to affect air quality for some time, officials say

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A warning for eastern Lane County about poor air quality is being extended indefinitely due to persistent smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire and difficulties containing it, officials say.
Officials are expecting air conditions to vary between “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and “hazardous” levels near Oakridge and in parts of Lane County for an indefinite period of time. As smoky conditions linger, officials are urging people to take precautions to protect themselves from long-term wildfire smoke exposure impacts such as increased cancer risk. Officials say to close doors and windows, use air purifiers in rooms where people are likely to spend the most time, check air quality before going outside, and reevaluate physical activities when conditions are bad.
“When you breathe it in, it gets deep into your lungs and it's so small that it remains trapped in your lungs and you can't really exhale it,” said Travis Knudsen from the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. “Any exposure or anything you breathe in, those pollutants really remain in your lungs. And some exposure over a period of time, collectively, you see that buildup of that particulate matter.”
Smoky skies are expected to stick around in eastern Lane County for the foreseeable future. The air in the southern Willamette Valley may see some distant haze, but air quality should be in the “good” to “moderate” range, according to officials.
Although the Cedar Creek Fire is currently damaging air quality in Oakridge and the surrounding locale, the overall year-after-year air quality situation in the area seems to be improving. On Friday, the Environmental Protection Agency announced air quality overall in the Oakridge-Westfir area now meets the minimum standard set by the agency. Officials say improving overall air quality has been a timely and expensive feat. They say they spent roughly $8 million replacing old wood stoves, reducing emissions, and putting pollution control measures into place, which has led to significantly cleaner air quality in the winter months. This is the first time Oakridge and Westfir have met the minimum standards since 1987.