...VERY DRY AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT INTO
SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for
strong easterly winds with critically dry conditions on Friday
night into Saturday. Confidence has increased for the Cascades and
Cascade foothills, especially above 2000 ft.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa
Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 8 to 17 mph with gusts up to 25 mph along
higher terrain.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Cedar Creek firefighters find deceased man after missing hiker call

Lane County Sheriff's Office

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man was found deceased earlier Wednesday morning after a vehicle was found near a lake by personnel fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the LCSO, at about 7:15 p.m. on September 6 they received a call from a Eugene-area individual saying their 75-year-old relative had left to run some errands and go for a hike, and hadn’t come back home. The LCSO said the caller told them the missing person had likely gone hiking somewhere east of Cottage Grove. Officials say a large search and rescue team quickly responded and searched through the night, but was unable to find the missing man.

The LCSO says that at about 8 a.m. on September 7, they received a call from the Cedar Creek Fire Incident Management Team. According to the firefighters, a crew had found a vehicle on Forest Service Road 19, also known as Aufderheide Highway, near milepost 5. The LCSO says a man matching the description of the missing hiker was found dead in the water near the vehicle, which was confirmed to be the missing person’s vehicle.

The LCSO says they do not have any evidence to suspect foul play was a factor in this death. The identity of the involved is being withheld at this time.

