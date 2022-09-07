Cedar Creek firefighters find deceased man after missing hiker call

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man was found deceased earlier Wednesday morning after a vehicle was found near a lake by personnel fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the LCSO, at about 7:15 p.m. on September 6 they received a call from a Eugene-area individual saying their 75-year-old relative had left to run some errands and go for a hike, and hadn’t come back home. The LCSO said the caller told them the missing person had likely gone hiking somewhere east of Cottage Grove. Officials say a large search and rescue team quickly responded and searched through the night, but was unable to find the missing man.
The LCSO says that at about 8 a.m. on September 7, they received a call from the Cedar Creek Fire Incident Management Team. According to the firefighters, a crew had found a vehicle on Forest Service Road 19, also known as Aufderheide Highway, near milepost 5. The LCSO says a man matching the description of the missing hiker was found dead in the water near the vehicle, which was confirmed to be the missing person’s vehicle.
The LCSO says they do not have any evidence to suspect foul play was a factor in this death. The identity of the involved is being withheld at this time.