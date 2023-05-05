Center becomes first licensed psilocybin therapy center in Eugene

EUGENE -- The first licensed psilocybin therapy center is taking root in Eugene, the first in all of Oregon.
The center is called "EPIC Healing Eugene," and it's located at 30th Avenue and Willamette Street. The health team is led by Cathy Rosewell Jonas, a licensed clinical social worker with 35 years of experience in her field. She couldn't be more excited that the Oregon Health Authority decided to hand a license to her center.
This was made possible in 2020, when Ballot Measure 109 was passed by Oregon voters and established the Oregon Psilocybin Services Section. This gives the Oregon Health Authority the ability to license and regulate the manufacturing, transportation, delivery, sale, and purchase of psilocybin products and the provision of psilocybin services.
"I knew there was transformational potential to really help people in deeper healing, and I was hoping to be part of that," Jonas said.
The center received its license on May 1, 2023. Jonas said this type of therapeutic treatment, using psilocybin mushrooms, is not something you do every day. To start out, EPIC Healing will be open 2 to 4 days a week with a maximum of 15 people per week.
"And that will all depend on how many staff we have working and also what the need is whether people want a group setting, or doing micro-dosing, or we're doing individuals," Jonas said.
It should be noted that only people over 21 may apply for treatment with psilocybin. There is an active waitlist with the center where people have to apply, and even then patients must go through a preparation session. There are also strict rules people have to follow since everything is done with qualified medical workers.
"This is not a dispensary. You're not going to come here and be able to buy psilocybin to take home. It's something that, it's planned out, a therapeutic course of psilocybin in the service center," Jonas said.
Sessions aren't cheap. The price depends on how many people there are and how much psilocybin they will be using. It can range from prices as low as $300 for a small session that will last a couple of hours. Or it could be a full on high dosage individual session, which could end up costing as much as $3500.
Jonas wishes she could lower the prices. She stated because the center is just starting out she has to charge higher rates. She hopes that as they grow prices could be lowered. Despite the high prices, Jonas hopes to grow and get more resources.
Jonas said, "I will definitely be looking for opportunities to offer retreats and larger offerings because I have so much to give."
Cathy Jonas' hope is that more centers will get licensed. However that is easier said than done, since there is a lengthy process to go through in order to work with psilocybin.
"I have completed 300 hours of training to become a psychedelic assisted therapist and also licensed for psilocybin facilitation," Jonas said.
Jonas hopes to open the center by the third week of May.