Center seeks to help people who have fallen on hard times

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 11 to 16 ft at 19 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&