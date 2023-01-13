Center seeks to help people who have fallen on hard times

EUGENE, Ore. -- Recovering from substance abuse, homelessness, or other high risk situations is never easy.
The Peer Mentors at Restored Connections Peer Center know this better than most, but that's why they want to help people.
Jace Hall, a Peer Mentor, said, "It's very important for me to be the type of person that I would've liked to have amidst my darkest times."
Peer Mentors try to engage with their clients as often as possible. As part of the recovery program they will connect people who suffer from substance abuse to places that provide service and treatment. They'll drive people to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings or help them with their resume. They try to engage with clients as often as possible. Stephanie Cameron, the founder of the RCPC, says it's able to do this thanks to funding from Measure 110. The law was designed to expand access to drug treatment.
"This is a really great example of that money going towards the people who are most affected by substance abuse disorder," said Cameron.
Nearly everyone who works at Restored Connections Peer Center has lived through substance abuse. Jace Hall is one of them, and he has always wanted to help people any way he can.
Hall said,"I myself was a drug addict for the better part of the last decade. I didn't get into trouble over it. But I have my own unique story, and I created a quality of life for myself that was unsatisfactory. "
Hall says he knew for a long time he needed help, but with the people and environment around him it took him a while before he was able to turn his life around. He believes that if he was aware of a peer mentor system earlier it would have been a game changer.
"Helping people with my compassionate, and strength based, and person centered approach is what I do to give back." said Hall.
Restored Connections Peer Center encourages people to drop in Monday through Friday between 8 am and 8 pm.