Centers for Autism and Related Disorders closing clinics in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Centers for Autism and Related Disorders are closing their doors in Oregon on August 15.
10 clinics in Oregon will be shut down in August. A spokesperson with CARD said the organization decided to close the clinics after negotiations with healthcare plan partners to get adequate reimbursement rates for the care the clinics provided fell through. Officials said the reimbursement rates they were able to secure were not enough for continued operation, especially in light of increasing costs and staffing issues.
CARD says its top priority is facilitating the smooth transition of services for existing patients to facilities that can care for them. CARD says they are actively working with Oregon patients and their families to develop transition care plans. CARD has further stated that they are guiding patients to go to their healthcare providers to seek alternate options for Applied Behavior Analysis providers that can continue care.