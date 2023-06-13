Ceremony to celebrate Lane Community College's $9.5 million Florence center renovation

FLORENCE, Ore. – A grand opening ceremony is slated for 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening celebrating the completion of Lane Community College’s Florence center renovation, the college said.
LCC officials said the June 13 ceremony includes a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce and will celebrate the $9.5 million project of its Florence center, located at 3149 Oak Street. LCC President Dr. Stephanie Bulger and Florence Mayor Rob Ward will provide brief remarks, the college said.
A successful bond measure in May 2020 afforded a number of extensive renovations designed to modernize the facility, college officials said. LCC said that construction on the project began in May 2022 and included seismic retrofitting, enhanced safety and security measures, modernized classroom technology, and upgraded labs and teaching spaces for science, math, arts, and engineering classes.
"The Florence Center has a rich history of serving the educational and training needs of Western Lane County. This renovation represents our ongoing commitment to providing quality, accessible education," said Dr. Stephanie Bulger, President of LCC. "We're proud to open our doors to the next generation of learners in this modern, state-of-the-art facility."
Guests are invited to tour the facility following the ceremony, LCC officials said. The college said that refreshments and appetizers will be served. Overflow parking is also available at Siuslaw High School, located just south of the LCC campus, college officials said.