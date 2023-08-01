Chambers Street northbound lanes closing for construction starting Wednesday

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene city officials announced on Tuesday morning that the northbound lanes of Chambers Street between West 18th and West 24th avenues will be closed for construction work beginning on August 2.
The closure is expected to last two weeks and a detour will be in place directing northbound Chambers traffic around the work zone by means of 24th avenue, Polk Street and West 18th Avenue, the city said. Public works officials said that work crews have been installing a new water main and lateral pipes will be installed during the closure.
The pipe installation work is being done in anticipation of paving work along that section of Chambers Street, Eugene city officials said. Public works officials said the project is a collaborative effort between the City of Eugene and the Eugene Water and Electric Board to minimize impact to the public.
Updates on this and other projects can be tracked on the Public Works Road Work Advisories website.