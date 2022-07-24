Changes coming for those riding with Benton Area Transit

BENTON COUNTY, Ore.- Have you noticed anything new driving around in Benton County lately?
Benton Area Transit is planning to replace some of the older buses. B.A.T. is getting a $1.5 million grant for the replacement.
Officials said it's going to cost roughly $240,000 per bus, and they're hoping to replace six of those buses.
That makes for a total estimated cost about $1.4 million.
"Benton area transit provides multiple routes to Benton county and neighboring communities we provide the coast to valley express which, that service goes seven days a week," Brad Dillingham, the transportation coordinator with B.A.T., said.
A portion of the remaining money would be spent on up to 25 new station to be used by B.A.T. staff.
Benton County officials said they're ready to contribute a 20% match for the project.