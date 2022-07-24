 Skip to main content
Corrected starting time

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to
99 likely. Temperatures between 100 and 103 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected
Tuesday through Thursday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds
temperatures on Friday and beyond. Overnight lows in the mid
to upper 60s in urbanized areas will provide little relief for
those without air conditioning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Changes coming for those riding with Benton Area Transit

  • Updated
  • 0
B.A.T. is getting a $1.5 million grant for the replacement.

BENTON COUNTY, Ore.- Have you noticed anything new driving around in Benton County lately?

Benton Area Transit is planning to replace some of the older buses. B.A.T. is getting a $1.5 million grant for the replacement. 

Officials said it's going to cost roughly $240,000 per bus, and they're hoping to replace six of those buses. 

They're hoping to replace six buses.

That makes for a total estimated cost about $1.4 million. 

"Benton area transit provides multiple routes to Benton county and neighboring communities we provide the coast to valley express which, that service goes seven days a week," Brad Dillingham, the transportation coordinator with B.A.T., said. 

The total estimated cost of about $1.4 million.

A portion of the remaining money would be spent on up to 25 new station to be used by B.A.T. staff. 

Benton County officials said they're ready to contribute a 20% match for the project. 

 

