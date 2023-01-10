Charges against Eugene man dropped

UPDATE: Charges against the 24-year-old man have been dropped as of 11 a.m. on January 11. Court records do not show any criminal accusation against him.
EUGENE, Ore. -- A 24-year-old man who was jailed after an alleged disturbance on Tuesday morning is no longer facing criminal charges, court records show
EPD said that when officers arrived to reports of a disturbance at about 9:40 a.m. on January 10, they conducted a short investigation and arrested a 24-year-old man at about 10:31 a.m. The man initially faced three charges related to the disturbance, but was cleared of all charges at about 11 a.m. on January 11.