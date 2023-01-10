 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 13 to 18 ft at 9 seconds and
southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 15 seconds
and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 10 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Charges against Eugene man dropped

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene Police Department

UPDATE: Charges against the 24-year-old man have been dropped as of 11 a.m. on January 11. Court records do not show any criminal accusation against him.

EUGENE, Ore. -- A 24-year-old man who was jailed after an alleged disturbance on Tuesday morning is no longer facing criminal charges, court records show

EPD said that when officers arrived to reports of a disturbance at about 9:40 a.m. on January 10, they conducted a short investigation and arrested a 24-year-old man at about 10:31 a.m. The man initially faced three charges related to the disturbance, but was cleared of all charges at about 11 a.m. on January 11.

