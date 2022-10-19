Charges to be dropped in murder case for mentally ill woman

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A woman charged with second-degree murder will soon see those charges dropped due to her mental illness, the Coos County District Attorney said.
Paul Frasier, the Coos County District Attorney, said that on December 30, 2019, Alexis Marie Bergquist, 28, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly causing the death of her mother, Ramona Matthews. The DA said that at the time, Bergquist was determined to be suffering from some sort of mental illness, and apparently had been for years.
According to the Coos County DA, a defendant must be able to mentally aid and assist in their defense before they are prosecuted, under Oregon law. The DA says that if the defendant cannot aid and assist in their defense, the prosecution is suspended until they can receive the necessary mental health care to get them to a point where they can participate in their own defense. This health care typically takes place at the Oregon State Hospital, according to the DA. The DA also says that there are limits to how long such a defendant can be committed for such treatment, and a person charged with second-degree murder can only be committed to OSH for up to three years. The DA says that if a person will never be mentally able to aid and assist in their own defense, the prosecution must be dismissed.
The DA said that Bergquist was determined to be unable to aid and assist in her defense due to her mental illness shortly after she was charged. The DA also said that on July 20, 2022, Coos County authorities were informed by OSH that Bergquist would never be able to help in her defense due to her mental illness. The DA said he asked for a second opinion on Bergquist’s mental illness, and the mental health expert that was consulted agreed with OSH’s opinion.
The DA said that this would lead to charges against Bergquist being dropped. He said that he petitioned the Coos County Court to declare Bergquist an extremely dangerous person with a mental illness, and that she be committed to the Oregon State Hospital under the jurisdiction of the Psychiatric Security Review Board. The DA said the petition was granted on September 12, and Bergquist was committed to the PSRB on October 18 for a period of two years. The DA says this commitment to the PSRB is renewable, meaning it can be extended every two years as long as Bergquist remains dangerous. The DA says he has moved to dismiss the charges against Bergquist as required by law.
The Coos County DA noted that due to a federal court order meant to address the lack of beds of patients in the Oregon State Hospital, the timeline for defendants unable to mentally aid and assist in their defense has been shortened. Now, according to the DA, a person charged with a violent felony can only be held at the hospital for one year. The DA said this court order did not have an effect on Bergquist’s case, and expressed hope that the court order would be lifted in the future.