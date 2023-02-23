Charges to be filed against driver in crash that killed Corvallis 18-year-old

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The prosecutor in the case of a vehicle collision that led to the death of 18-year-old Enrique Espinoza said he expects to file charges against the other driver soon.
Ryan Joslin with the Benton County District Attorney’s Office said Daniel Stanberry, 33, was cited on February 10 for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Investigators said Stanberry was headed north on Highway 99 at about 70 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone, passing other cars on the two-lane road. According to court documents, a Benton County deputy was headed the same way on the road, and saw Stanberry’s vehicle behind him attempting to pass. Court documents said the deputy slowed down to try to give Stanberry room to move back into the northbound lane, but Stanberry failed to complete the pass and crashed into a Mitsubishi headed southbound. Investigators said Espinoza was driving the Mitsubishi and died at the scene.
Joslin said he’s considering charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another. Stanberry is set to appear before a judge on March 7. As of February 23, he is in the Lane County Jail for a parole violation related to a charge of second-degree rape.